Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 28, 2015
1. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of Aloha in a sexy Self-Portrait design, which consisted of a netted bodice that revealed a bra underneath and a statement ruffled midi-length skirt. Jewelry by Melissa Kaye and Dana Rebecca Designs and classic black pumps completed her look.
-
May 28, 2015
2. Emma Stone
At the Los Angeles premiere of Aloha, Emma Stone gave her exquisite gray tulle fringe pearl-embellished Emilio Pucci creation a polished edge with a crisp white tux blazer and gray pumps.
-
May 28, 2015
3. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld smoldered at the Barely Lethal screening in a killer cut-out mesh side-split David Koma number, complete with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and black Kurt Geiger London 'Britton' pumps.
-
May 28, 2015
4. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles gravitated toward her favorite silhouette for the launch of Veuve Clicquot Rich in a neutral caped one-shoulder Marios Schwab design with white fringe ankle-tie Aquazzura sandals.
-
May 28, 2015
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was the picture of perfection at a press conference in Seoul in an indigo-and-white button-down shirt and a lattice embroidered gingham midi-length skirt, both by Michael Kors, with Kurt Geiger London 'Hazel' platforms in nude suede.
