Look of the Day
May 27, 2015
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo celebrated Tommy Hilfiger’s 30th Anniversary by taking her front row seat at the fall/winter 2015 show in Beijing in a dreamy star-spangled sheer maroon Tommy Hilfiger gown that she cinched with a skinny black belt.
May 27, 2015
2. Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario was a siren at the Los Angeles premiere of San Andreas, striking a fierce pose in a red floral brocade high-slit design, complete with a fiery bold red lip to match.
May 27, 2015
3. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria graced the Global Gift Gala in a draped red-hot number that gathered at the front and showed off her curves.
May 27, 2015
4. Emmanuelle Chiriqui
Emmanuelle Chiriqui worked the one-piece wonder at the LA premiere of San Andreas in a sleek maroon wide-leg Halston Heritage jumpsuit, complete with black accessories.
May 27, 2015
5. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift stepped out in NYC and showed off her enviably long legs in a pair of high-waist graphic-print shorts that she styled with a navy sleeveless top, a glittery Mary Katrantzou purse, Swarovski shades, and aqua pumps.
