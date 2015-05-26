Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 26, 2015
1. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller closed the Cannes Film Festival in spectacular fashion—she wore a breathtaking cerulean blue Gucci gown with a leather bodice, an embroidered floral belt, and a full lace skirt.
May 26, 2015
2. Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard worked the one-piece wonder at the MacBeth photocall during Cannes in a playful multicolored striped Ulyana Sergeenko jumpsuit with metallic pink mules.
May 26, 2015
3. Britt Robertson
Britt Robertson sweetened up for the Tomorrowland premiere in Tokyo in a fuchsia pink one-shoulder satin Antonio Berardi satin dress with black paneling, complete with strappy black sandals.
May 26, 2015
4. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney arrived at the Haneda airport for the Tomorrowland premiere in a stylish jet-setting ensemble, which consisted of a colorful knit Missoni design and tan espadrille wedges.
May 26, 2015
5. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger partied it up at a Memorial Day fete in a summer 3x1 light denim crop top and matching gaucho pants that she styled with a straw fedora and nude strappy stacked heels.
