Look of the Day
May 25, 2015
1. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum paid a visit to the set of Late Night with Seth Meyers in a minimalist white shift that she amped up with killer knee-high gladiator stilettos.
May 25, 2015
2. Taylor Schilling
At the Orange is the New Black screening, Taylor Schilling pulled off a mustard yellow Roskanda design, picking up on the dress’s metallic pink piping with high-shine Stuart Weitzman pumps and Vhernier jewelry.
May 25, 2015
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen made a statement on the set of Extra in a crisp white draped shirt dress that revealed black skinnies underneath. Her shoe of choice? Black suede Giuseppe Zanotti open-toe booties.
