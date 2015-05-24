Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 24, 2015
1. Beyonce
Beyonce lit up the pavement in cheery, bright yellow Zadig & Voltaire suit separates that she styled with an equally bright bra and printed pumps.
-
May 24, 2015
2. Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow styled her sweet silk floral-embroidered Blumarine LWD with a graphic metal Oroton clutch, a Pamela Love ring, and blue satin Brian Atwood pumps.
-
May 24, 2015
3. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice was spotted in a white polka-dot Sanyae Demure dress that she coupled with pearlescent accessories, like her white Edie Parker box clutch and blue Stuart Weitzman sandals.
