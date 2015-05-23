Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 23, 2015
1. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was snapped out and about during the Cannes Film Festival in effortless navy separates that she styled with a black carryall, and black strappy flats.
-
May 23, 2015
2. Amy Adams
Amy Adams stuck with a sweet, all-neutral color palette for the Max Mara Resort 2016 presentation, styling her blush wrap dress with a pale pink topper and a nude purse, all by Max Mara, complete with nude pumps.
-
May 23, 2015
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner landed at Nice airport in the sweetest ensemble—she paired her blush Camilla and Marc culottes with a matching trench and styled the one-color combo with a pale top, a nude tote, and gold Sophia Webster lace-up cage booties.
