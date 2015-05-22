Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 22, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
At the Fendi by Karl Lagerfeld book launch during Cannes, Kendall Jenner was the picture of summertime perfection in an embellished strapless aqua blue Fendi mini that she effortlessly styled with cat-eye shades, a pale yellow mini Fendi cross-body purse, and silver cap-toe brogues.
May 22, 2015
2. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne hit the Red Nose Day Charity Event in a playfully speckled blouse and black tapered trousers, with classic black pumps.
May 22, 2015
3. Jennifer Connelly
For her appearance at a screening for Aloft, Jennifer Connelly grounded a sharp navy Louis Vuitton blazer with casual drawstring trousers, a plain white tee, and black pumps.
