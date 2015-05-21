Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 21, 2015
1. Solange Knowles
For the Martell Cognac 300th anniversary event, Solange Knowles brought the drama in an incredible black-and-white color-block strapless Stephane Rolland Couture creation with a pretty epic ruffle accent.
May 21, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger reached for the gold at Martell Cognac’s 300th anniversary event in a custom strapless gold embroidered Jason Wu design that she styled with a black minaudiere and black ankle-strap sandals.
May 21, 2015
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo suited up for Martell Cognac’s 300th anniversary event, teaming her crisp white separates with a sheer black top, a chunky gold bracelet, a gunmetal Hayward clutch, and yellow satin sling-backs.
May 21, 2015
4. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne bared her midriff in a moody floral Donna Karan bustier top and a matching full midi-length skirt that she styled with a selection of skinny bracelets, a gold timepiece, a black Edie Parker clutch, and cobalt blue strappy Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
May 21, 2015
5. Cara Delevingne
The model dined with Chanel during Cannes Film Festival in head-to-toe Chanel, which included a sleek black boxy jacket layered over a matching bandeau and styled with a belted white skirt and embellished strappy sandals.
