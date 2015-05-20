Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 20, 2015
1. Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal upped her style quotient at the 40th Anniversary Gracies Awards and killed it on the red carpet in a black deep-plunge Alexander McQueen column with embroidered sleeves.
-
May 20, 2015
2. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon sweetened up the red carpet at the CISLA Annual Gala in a pale periwinkle blue lace Self-Portrait number with a cobalt blue collar. Nude ankle-strap sandals completed her look.
-
May 20, 2015
3. Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz epitomized elegance at the Youth photocall in a black-and-white printed long-sleeve shift sprinkled with teeny-tiny florals. As for her shoes, she opted for classic white pumps.
-
May 20, 2015
4. Dianna Agron
At the press night performance for McQueen, Dianna Agron gave her suit separates a sexy take by pairing them with a sexy sheer black bralette, a statement bar necklace, and strappy stilettos.
-
May 20, 2015
5. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried hit the opening night after-party of her new Broadway play The Way We Get By in a navy-and-black floral jacquard frock with strappy Louboutin pumps.
