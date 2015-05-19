Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 19, 2015
1. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt was radiant at the Sicario photocall during Cannes in a striking wool-and-jacquard Peter Pilotto design with eyelets and metal embellishments that playfully allude to old-school board games. She complemented the chartreuse accents with matching strappy mules.
May 19, 2015
2. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling stayed true to her aesthetic for the Inside Out photocall at Cannes, doubling up on the bold with a graphic black, red, and white floral Alexander McQueen skirt set that she styled with L’Dezen by Payal Shah jewelry and studded Saint Laurent platforms.
May 19, 2015
3. Diane Kruger
For the Event SKY with Jaeger-LeCoultre, Diane Kruger took a style cue from the theme and aptly wore a celestial-inspired star-embroidered black lace Anthony Vaccarello frock, complete with delicate black sandals.
May 19, 2015
4. Sienna Miller
IFP and Calvin Klein Collection celebrated women in film at Cannes and Sienna Miller joined in on the festivities in a slinky, shiny ivory Calvin Klein Collection number with matching ankle-strap sandals.
May 19, 2015
5. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly hit the Aloft screening in New York City in a chic white blouse and black trousers by Louis Vuitton, pairing her look with a red LV clutch and strappy black pumps.
