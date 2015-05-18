Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 18, 2015
1. Natalie Portman
At the A Tale of Love and Darkness photocall during the Cannes Film Festival, Natalie Portman shed her demure image (and her usual Dior uniform) and opted for a racy super sheer black Rodarte number with fur accents and high-shine embroidery. Strappy black sandals completed her look.
May 18, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger was a vision at the Maryland photocall during Cannes in a pretty sky blue Dolce & Gabbana dress with a sequined rose embroidered at the bodice. Nude ankle-strap Jimmy Choos completed her look.
May 18, 2015
3. Emma Stone
Emma Stone brought her charm and her style to the Aloha premiere in a strapless blue jacquard corseted Ulyana Sergeenko design with a scalloped hem, compelte with Vita Fede jewelry and white pumps.
May 18, 2015
4. Rooney Mara
At the Carol photocall during Cannes, Rooney Mara took a break from her all-black ensembles and achieved a radiant look in an ivory broderie anglaise Alexander McQueen frock, with a matching corset belt and nude ankle-strap sandals.
May 18, 2015
5. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka attended the Mad Men live read and finale event in a Valentino LWD that boasted petite ruffles and laser cut-out florals. Kwiat jewelry and bejeweled silver sandals served as her shoes of choice.
