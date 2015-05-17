Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 17, 2015
1. Anna Kendrick
Snapped en route to USA Network Upfronts, Anna Kendrick worked fashion’s most classic color palette—black and white—with a printed dress, a black clutch, and studded white Barbara Bui pumps.
-
May 17, 2015
2. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid celebrated Maybelline New York’s 100th anniversary in a striped Balmain mini skirt that she styled with a high-neck black top and a matching belted striped robe-style coat and black pumps.
-
May 17, 2015
3. Lea Seydoux
At The Lobster photocall during the Cannes Film Festival, Lea Seydoux gave her dark embellished fur-accented Prada number a pop of summer pink with pretty pastel Mary-Janes.
-
May 17, 2015
4. Beyonce
Beyonce showed off her color-blocking skills as she worked her curves in a tangerine cut-out Cushnie et Ochs knit top and fuchsia pleated shorts, complete with a jade green duffel and hot pink pumps.
May 17, 20151 of 4
Anna Kendrick
Snapped en route to USA Network Upfronts, Anna Kendrick worked fashion’s most classic color palette—black and white—with a printed dress, a black clutch, and studded white Barbara Bui pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM