Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 16, 2015
1. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth celebrated the launch of her new footwear collection with Matisse in chunky black flatforms (of her own design, naturally) that she elevated with a smart button-down and a black asymmetric mini skirt.
-
May 16, 2015
2. Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow got stripes right during her visit to the AOL Studio in a striped Kaelen frock that she styled with black Pedro Garcia booties.
-
May 16, 2015
3. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick experimented with fashion’s playful side with a cool geo-print Peter Pilotto design, accessorizing with studded round Prada sunnies, a black Kate Spade New York clutch, and white studded Barbara Bui pumps.
