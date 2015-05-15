Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 15, 2015
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o took a break from the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and stepped out with her friends to enjoy the view from Eden Roc in a white Oscar de la Renta number that she styled with cool shades, an oversize tan clutch, and stacked printed Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
-
May 15, 2015
2. Emma Stone
Emma Stone went girly for the Irrational Man photocall during the Cannes Film Festival, sweetening up in a black lace ruffled Oscar de la Renta frock, with Repossi jewelry and Louboutin pumps.
-
May 15, 2015
3. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington complemented the purple carpet at the Paley Center for Media’s Scandal event in a lemon degrade chine tulip printed Prabal Gurung flared dress that she styled with a Swarovski clutch and black peep-toes.
-
May 15, 2015
4. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson elevated the pajama look at the Icons of Style dinner in head-to-toe Michael Kors—a luxe black crystal-embroidered pajama-inspired set that she styled with a black skinny belt.
-
May 15, 2015
5. Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman graced the Icons of Style dinner in a black mikado Michael Kors dress that she accented with a black minaudiere and sandals.
