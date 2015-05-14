Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 14, 2015
1. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller gave the cold shoulder at the Jury photocall during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in an exquisite beaded off-the-shoulder Balenciaga creation that she styled with black ankle-strap sandals.
-
May 14, 2015
2. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron smoldered at the Mad Max: Fury Road photocall during Cannes Film Festival in a not-your-ordinary LBD, courtesy of Valentino, which featured a point d’esprit yoke, a flirty neck tie, and a leather fringe hem. Delicate ankle strap sandals were her shoes of choice.
-
May 14, 2015
3. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington scandalously revealed glimpses of skin at the Tribute to African-American Achievements in Television in a sexy black Self-Portrait frock with a demure midi-length hemline that offset the open-knit effect. Diamond hoops and patent black Louboutins completed her look.
-
May 14, 2015
4. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez wowed at the American Idol XIV Grand Finale Show in a sheer black lace paneled Zuhair Murad bodysuit with a matching evening skirt.
-
May 14, 2015
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrived on the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a charcoal gray blouse that she tucked into a racy embellished zip-front black leather mini skirt. Double strands and python pumps served as the finishing touches.
May 14, 20151 of 5
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller gave the cold shoulder at the Jury photocall during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in an exquisite beaded off-the-shoulder Balenciaga creation that she styled with black ankle-strap sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM