Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 13, 2015
1. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr cranked up the risqué factor and took the plunge in a printed black-and-white Bec & Bridge jumpsuit with a sexy deep neckline. Round sunnies, a black Mansur Gavriel bucket bag, and flat sandals perfected her street style-savvy ensemble.
-
May 13, 2015
2. Kerry Washington
For the 2015 ABC Upfront Presentation, Kerry Washington traded in cocktail dresses for a beaded strapless Alice + Olivia one-piece, complete with black strappy pumps.
-
May 13, 2015
3. Elle Fanning
At an intimate dinner hosted by Charlotte Olympia Dellal, Elle Fanning embodied ladylike-chic with a collared navy Ralph Lauren Collection frock with pretty ruched detailing, accessorizing with gold Charlotte Olympia pieces, naturally.
-
May 13, 2015
4. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles suited up for the 8th Annual Spring Ball in tonal cream separates. She styled her neutral Michael Kors pantsuit with a shimmery satin top, an arm-party stack of bracelets, a mirrored clutch, and nude sandals.
-
May 13, 2015
5. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen bared a sliver of midriff while out and about in New York City—she wore a white crop top with a black-and-cream polka-dot A.L.C. pencil skirt, complete with a top-handle purse and black pumps.
