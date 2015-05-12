Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 12, 2015
1. January Jones
January Jones outshone all at the Fox 2015 Upfront Presentation in a playful spine holographic denim Tanya Taylor dress, complementing the futuristic accents with silver mirrored sandals.
-
May 12, 2015
2. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning jet-set to the south of France to take her front row seat at the Dior Cruise 2016 show in a strapless gray silk leather satin Dior dress with a black-and-white printed bodice and a gathered asymmetric skirt. Black Dior pumps completed her look.
-
May 12, 2015
3. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts revealed a sliver of midriff at the Fox 2015 Upfronts Presentation in a sheer wire lace crop top and matching pencil skirt, both by Jonathan Simkhai, that she accessorized with a white Amanda Wakeley clutch, Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry, and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
May 12, 2015
4. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham modeled her own spring 2015 designs while out shopping in London. She remained true to the classic black-and-white color palette and styled her striped knit flute midi skirt with a black knit, an oversize clutch, and black Monolos.
-
May 12, 2015
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner pulled off one of this year’s hottest pant silhouette—culottes—and styled her pinstripe pair with a matching strapless bustier top and killer black lace-up Sophia Webster heels.
