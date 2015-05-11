Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 11, 2015
1. Elizabeth Banks
For the Pitch Perfect 2 world premiere, Elizabeth Banks eschewed gowns for the night and opted for a stunning re-embroidered shimmery crepe scarf halter and black embroidered trousers, both by Marchesa, complete with jewelry by Eva Fehren and Monica Vinader, and black pumps.
-
May 11, 2015
2. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick struck a pose at the Pitch Perfect 2 world premiere in a sexy curve-hugging color-block one-shoulder Stella McCartney design with a cut-out at the waist. Graziela ear cuffs, Melissa Kaye Jewelry rings, and a silver Lee Savage clutch rounded out her look.
-
May 11, 2015
3. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld achieved aca-perfection at the Pitch Perfect 2 world premiere in a ruffled tuxedo-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown.
-
May 11, 2015
4. Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron upped the risqué factor at the 2015 BAFTA TV Awards in a sexy black sheer Simone Rocha top with crochet floral detailing at the front that she styled with a tiered black skirt, a black clutch, and strappy Louboutin Mary-Janes.
-
May 11, 2015
5. Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow revealed glimpses of skin at the world premiere of Pitch Perfect 2 in a siren-red cut-out gown, furthering the glam with a matching bold red lip and a gilded Lee Savage clutch.
