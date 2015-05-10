Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 10, 2015
1. Jessica Alba
At the first-ever LA Creativity Counter Conference, Jessica Alba gave her work staples—a white blazer, a smart blue button-down, and white pumps—a playful twist with a black-and-blue printed Jonathan Simkhai pencil skirt.
May 10, 2015
2. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian promoted her new book Selfish in an alluring one-sleeve, plunge-neck, high-slit black wrap dress, complete with a delicate necklace and nude sandals.
May 10, 2015
3. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka put together an impeccable summer-ready outfit, hitting the red carpet in a one-shoulder mixed-print floral Dior number that she styled with an Edie Parker clutch and black strappy mules.
May 10, 2015
4. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning went with a classic—a little black dress—for her latest red carpet event. She styled her black sheer-hemmed slip dress with a metallic Roger Vivier clutch and black patent peep-toes.
