Look of the Day
May 9, 2015
1. Miranda Kerr
At the Louis Vuitton Resort 2016 show, Miranda Kerr, clad in all Louis Vuitton, tempered the edge of her black leather mini skirt with a demure high-neck top, a ladylike cross-body, and classic black pumps.
May 9, 2015
2. Karlie Kloss
Snapped out and about in New York City, Karlie Kloss modernized this season’s ‘70s trend with a brown fringed jacket that she layered over a white blouse, cropped black pants, and black ankle-strap sandals.
May 9, 2015
3. Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel, decked in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, gave her smart navy blazer a casual ease for the Louis Vuitton Resort 2016 show with a black top and drawstring pants. A black-and-white chain-strap purse and black Mary Janes completed her look.
May 9, 2015
4. Britt Robertson
Britt Robertson, in all Louis Vuitton, hit the Louis Vuitton Resort 2016 show in a white lace top with cheeky black panels thath she styled with a black mini and cool moto boots.
