Look of the Day
May 8, 2015
1. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron was absolutely stunning at the Mad Max: Fury Road premiere in a strapless black-and-white patent leather netted Dior dress that she styled with a black Dior clutch, major Harry Winston diamonds, and black sandals.
May 8, 2015
2. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo struck an ethereal note at the New York City Ballet 2015 Spring Gala and graced the red carpet in an airy floral-embroidered Valentino dress, complete with bangles and an embroidered clutch.
May 8, 2015
3. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton was a princess for the night, sweeping the Mad Max: Fury Road red carpet in a wow-worthy Monique Lhuillier creation that boasted a black liquid satin strapless bodice and a frothy ombre layered tulle skirt. A single pendant and nude accessories completed her enchanting look.
May 8, 2015
4. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne presented the 2015 Fashion Visionary Award to Calvin Klein’s women’s creative director Francisco Costa at the Pratt Institute Fashion Show in a forest green-and-black suede paneled Calvin Klein Collection dress that she styled with matching criss-cross sandals.
May 8, 2015
5. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow made a summery appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of I’ll See You In My Dreams in a high-neck sleeveless LWD, complete with black Tory Burch sandals.
