Look of the Day
May 7, 2015
1. Michelle Williams
For the Louis Vuitton Resort 2016 show held in Palm Springs, Michelle Williams went for a ‘90s look in a sexy printed, black-paneled Louis Vuitton slip dress (from the fall/winter 2015 collection) that she hardened with patent black boots.
May 7, 2015
2. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez toughened up for the Louis Vuitton Resort 2016 show in a zip-up leather Louis Vuitton number with sexy lace panels that criss-crossed every which way. Leather LV accents and smoldering eye makeup rounded out her look.
May 7, 2015
3. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick attended a screening of Pitch Perfect 2 in a black curve-hugging Christopher Kane dress with contrast striped elastic bands, accessorizing with a black clutch and patent black pumps.
May 7, 2015
4. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington was all smiles on the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a studded abstract-print sculpted dress that she styled with metallic silver studded Louboutin pumps.
May 7, 2015
5. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander hit the Louis Vuitton Resort 2016 show clad in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, which consisted of a navy sheer knit top tucked into a blue tweed mini and styled with a chain-strap quilted purse and cap-toe pumps.
