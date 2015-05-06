Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 6, 2015
1. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman shed her demure image for the night and amped up the glam at the UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies Gala in a sequined print burgundy Dior dress, complete with an embellished Roger Vivier clutch and black Dior evening sandals.
-
May 6, 2015
2. Sarah Hyland
At the Hawaiian Tropic event, Sarah Hyland herself sartorially escaped to the tropics in a flirty strapless leaf-print playsuit from the H&M Conscious Collection, with white strappy Stuart Weitzman mules.
-
May 6, 2015
3. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka walked the line between youthful playfulness and sophistication at the Bentonville Film Festival in a windowpane-print Tory Burch romper and two-tone ankle-strap sandals.
-
May 6, 2015
4. Blake Lively
Blake Lively stepped out and modeled a colorful summer-ready Carolina K. dress that’s exclusive to her Preserve lifestyle site that she topped with an open-knit cardi and complemented with aqua heels.
-
May 6, 2015
5. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger worked the ‘70s trend and stepped out in a cheery yellow floral number that she styled with a python Jason Wu cross-body and knee-high gladiator sandals.
May 6, 20151 of 5
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman shed her demure image for the night and amped up the glam at the UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies Gala in a sequined print burgundy Dior dress, complete with an embellished Roger Vivier clutch and black Dior evening sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM