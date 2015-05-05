Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 5, 2015
1. Rita Ora
For the 2015 Met Gala after party, Rita Ora traded in her Tom Ford gown for a look that delivered a heady dose of sexy-chic appeal, which consisted of an Agent Provocateur top, sleek white wide-leg pants, a triple crystal Giuseppe Zanotti choker, and mesh Louboutins.
May 5, 2015
2. Allison Williams
Allison Williams remained loyal to Giambattistas Valli for the Met Gala after-party, swapping her couture ball gown for a party-ready red embroidered cut-out cocktail dress that she styled with Fred Leighton jewelry and T-strap pumps.
May 5, 2015
3. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick struck a pose at the Pitch Perfect 2 photocall in Madrid in a black-and-white crepe Narciso Rodriguez dress with olive embroidery at the bodice. Diamond studs, a black clutch, and black sandals completed her look.
May 5, 2015
4. Jessica Chastain
At the Met Gala after party, Jessica Chastain embodied classic glamour in a little black sheath with gilded accents, complete with black sandals.
May 5, 2015
5. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington arrived on the set of Good Morning America in a cheery orange-and-white embroidered Tanya Taylor knit skirt set that she paired with a white cross-body, round aviators, a Jennifer Meyer ring, and color-block T-strap sandals.
