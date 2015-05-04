Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 4, 2015
1. Kerry Washington
At the Scandal ATAS event, Kerry Washington’s look served as a lesson in matching when she stepped out in playful abstract-print Timo Weiland separates that she styled with a color-block Lee Savage clutch, long earrings, and pink snakeskin Tamara Mellon pumps.
-
May 4, 2015
2. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles lit up the NYC pavement in a cheery yellow (her favorite color) flared frock with an exaggerated, oversize silhouette, complete with neutral accessories.
-
May 4, 2015
3. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney’s affinity for ‘70s-inspired fashion knows no bounds. She stepped out in a pretty sheer lace Alberta Ferretti LWD that she topped with a brown suede coat and white ankle-strap sandals.
-
May 4, 2015
4. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn took her pup Chance out for a stylish stroll in perhaps the perfect ensemble for spring’s in-between weather. She styled her breezy button-front midi-length skirt with a IRO leather moto jacket, a black tote, and black booties.
-
May 4, 2015
5. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung hit the pre-Met Gala pajama party in an embroidered black silk slip dress, coupling her look with a velvet black blazer, a red top-handle round purse, and patent black sandals.
May 4, 20151 of 5
Kerry Washington
At the Scandal ATAS event, Kerry Washington’s look served as a lesson in matching when she stepped out in playful abstract-print Timo Weiland separates that she styled with a color-block Lee Savage clutch, long earrings, and pink snakeskin Tamara Mellon pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM