Look of the Day
May 3, 2015
1. Olivia Palermo
At the Maison Boggianni opening, Olivia Palermo topped off her colorful striped shirt and white belted midi skirt with a burnt orange trench coat. A fringe goldenrod yellow clutch and nude cage Schutz sandals rounded out her look.
May 3, 2015
2. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks was picture-perfect at the Pitch Perfect 2 screening in a sleeveless black mesh Elie Saab gown with blue-and-green floral appliques, complete with a teal skinny belt, a black Lee Savage clutch, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.
May 3, 2015
3. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss took a stroll in a playfully sophisticated black-and-white paint-splattered suit set that she styled with a white top, a black clutch, and mirrored silver flats.
May 3, 2015
4. Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie hosted FIT’s annual Future of Fashion show in a powder silk satin cap-sleeve Calvin Klein Collection dress with a matching topper, a black metallic mini Calvin Klein clutch and black sandals.
