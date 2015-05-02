Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 2, 2015
1. Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes looked summer-ready white running errands in a coral floral wrap dress of her design from her New York & Company capsule collection. She styled the piece with tortoiseshell shades, gold layered necklaces, a white carryall, and nude sandals.
May 2, 2015
2. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka was casual-chic at the Rag & Bone Sole Bicycle event in a breezy sleeveless white top, slightly distressed cuffed skinnies, layered delicate strands, and suede booties.
May 2, 2015
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba celebrated the one-year anniversary of The Honest Co. at Target in a spring green strapless sweetheart Monique Lhuillier dress, complete with a ring by Shylee Rose Jewelry and chunky black strappy sandals.
May 2, 2015
4. January Jones
January Jones gave her off-duty style an easy, breezy spin by styling a white tee with a summery striped button-front skirt, a navy tote, and nude stacked sandals.
