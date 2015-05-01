Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 1, 2015
1. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon was hot, hot, hot at the Los Angeles premiere of Hot Pursuit in a black-and-white feather-embroidered strapless Prabal Gurung bustier dress that she styled with a single diamond bracelet and T-strap peep-toe Louboutin stilettos.
-
May 1, 2015
2. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett suited up for the Giorgio Armani 40th Anniversary Silos Opening in sleek ivory Armani Privé suit separates with a black obi-inspired tie belt at the waist, complete with black pumps.
-
May 1, 2015
3. Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank dialed up the drama at the Giorgio Armani 40th Anniverary Silos Opening in a one-shoulder red-and-black floral-embroidered Armani Prive creation with a polka-dot netted overlay. A black clutch and ankle-strap pointy-toe pumps completed her look.
-
May 1, 2015
4. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman embodied Miss Dior at the opening of Miss Dior Exhibition in an elegant black-and-white wool crepe Dior dress, accessorizing with Dior fine jewelry and black Dior pumps.
-
May 1, 2015
5. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez struck a fierce pose at the 2015 Billboard Latin Music Awards in a stunning long-sleeve sheer white lace Zuhair Murad bodysuit with a silk crepe and satin cape. Her accessories of choice? White satin Brian Atwood clutch and white satin Charlotte Olympia heels.
