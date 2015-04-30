Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 30, 2015
1. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba struck a pose at Tiny Prints and Baby2baby Mother’s Day party in a pretty glazed windowpane Wes Gordon tweed dress with strappy nude platforms.
April 30, 2015
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker dialed up the drama at the Brand Innovators Top Women in Brand Marketing Gala in a black sheer lace fit-and-flared frock, complete with her usual eclectic mix of jewelry and shimmery pumps from her SJP collection.
April 30, 2015
3. Odeya Rush
Odeya Rush kept her look clean, elegant, and minimal for the Giorgio Armani 40th anniversary boutique cocktail reception, selecting a pale sleeveless high-neck top with a knee-grazing skirt, a chain-strap purse, and two-tone sandals.
April 30, 2015
4. Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig playfully mixed prints at the Welcome to Me premiere with a floral-embellished knotted Jill Stuart blouse with a diamond jacquard zip Markus Lupfer skirt. Nude sandals rounded out her look.
April 30, 2015
5. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung upped the risqué factor at the Bessie premiere in a sexy pale pink cut-out Cushnie et Ochs number that she styled with black accessories.
