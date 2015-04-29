Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 29, 2015
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney dined out with George and the her parents in a black-and-white floral number with red lace panels at the midriff and the sleeve. The finishing touch? A bold cherry-red lip and killer lace-up stilettos.
-
April 29, 2015
2. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld turned up the smolder for the Christopher Kane x MyTheresa dinner in head-to-toe Christopher Kane, naturally, which consisted of a sheer floral-embroidered top tucked into a patent leather zip-front pencil skirt, complete with a metallic pink purse and black pumps.
-
April 29, 2015
3. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks met drama with drama at the Pitch Perfect 2 photocall in Berlin and selected a super busy colorful Peter Pilotto number with an asymmetric handkerchief hem and studded detailing for the occasion. Jewelry by Jennifer Fisher and Veronika Borchers for Pearl Collective, and black strappy mules completed her look.
-
April 29, 2015
4. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung stepped out for the Avengers: Age of Ultron premiere and gave her white top, printed Tularosa jacket, and ivory midi skirt a pop of color with a siren-red envelope clutch and playful fringe Schutz ankle-tie sandals.
-
April 29, 2015
5. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly upped the luxe factor at the Avengers: Age of Ultron premiere in a shiny floral jacquard zippered Louis Vuitton number and patent black pumps.
April 29, 20151 of 5
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney dined out with George and the her parents in a black-and-white floral number with red lace panels at the midriff and the sleeve. The finishing touch? A bold cherry-red lip and killer lace-up stilettos.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM