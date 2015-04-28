Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 28, 2015
1. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson brought her superhero style to the set of The Late Show with David Letterman in a white hibiscus cotton Roland Mouret dress that she styled with a camel coat draped over her shoulders, gray round frames, and nude Roger Vivier pumps.
-
April 28, 2015
2. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn painted the town red—literally—in a playfully printed red Mary Katrantzou romper, complete with a red Kurt Geiger clutch, and nude sandals.
-
April 28, 2015
3. Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan pared it down for the Far From the Maddening Crowd screening in head-to-toe Lanvin, selecting an incredibly elegant navy silk crepe column gown, complete with a statement pearl-and-crystal pendant necklace and matching cuff, and a silver python clutch.
-
April 28, 2015
4. Dakota Fanning
For the Every Secret Thing premiere, Dakota Fanning opted for a classic Versace LBD with a playful twist by way of its aqua neckline detailing. A gunmetal clutch, a skinny bangle, and black pumps completed her look.
-
April 28, 2015
5. Nicola Peltz
Nicola Peltz bared her midriff in a black crop top and a black A-line skirt with cool buckle detailing at the side. A black tux blazer, an embellished clutch, and black patent pumps rounded out her look.
April 28, 20151 of 5
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson brought her superhero style to the set of The Late Show with David Letterman in a white hibiscus cotton Roland Mouret dress that she styled with a camel coat draped over her shoulders, gray round frames, and nude Roger Vivier pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM