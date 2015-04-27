Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 27, 2015
1. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks stunned at the Pitch Perfect 2 photocall in a midriff-baring black Donna Karan bustier crop top, offsetting its raciness with a demure black-and-white abstract midi-length pencil, also by Donna Karan, and polka-dot Sophia Webster pumps.
April 27, 2015
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated the opening of the new Whitney Museum in a shimmery slate gray Max Mara design, complete with layered necklaces, a black mini purse, and croc pumps.
April 27, 2015
3. Kim Kardashian
At the Power of Women event, Kim Kardashian went for an empowering look, which consisted of an ivory wool sleeveless coat, silk top, and high-waist wool crepe pants, all by Narciso Rodriguez. Slicked back strands and a custom Olympia Le-Tan clutch featuring her and hubby Kanye West’s wedding photo.
April 27, 2015
4. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland was on fire at the Omnia Nightclub Grand Opening Weekend in a lipstick-red laced crop top and matching wide-leg trousers by Adam Selman, styling her look with an arm band and a selection of rings.
April 27, 2015
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s off-duty style was street-chic perfection. She stepped out to celebrate BFF Gigi Hadid's birthday in a white button-down shirt dress that she styled with leather skinnies, a cool graphic-print sass & bide topper, a black carryall, and tough combat boots.
