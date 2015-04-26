Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 26, 2015
1. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne flirted with florals for the 2015 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards, selecting a stunning Preen dress with blue blooms for the occasion. She styled her look with a Little H for Pearl Collective ring and black satin Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
-
April 26, 2015
2. Kate Mara
Kate Mara hit the 2015 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in a floral mixed-print Giambattista Valli design that she styled with jewelry by Jennifer Meyer and Jennifer Fisher, and playful yellow cap-toe pumps.
-
April 26, 2015
3. Blake Lively
After a whirlwind of a week, Blake Lively kept things casual and comfortable on her most recent outing, opting for a printed slip dress with a lightweight white topper, a Chloe cross-body purse, and Sarah Flint oxfords.
-
April 26, 2015
4. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon stepped out in a nautical-inspired blue-and-white striped tee that she styled with pleated white skirt, a white Ralph Lauren bucket bag, layered necklaces, and white pumps.
April 26, 20151 of 4
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne flirted with florals for the 2015 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards, selecting a stunning Preen dress with blue blooms for the occasion. She styled her look with a Little H for Pearl Collective ring and black satin Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM