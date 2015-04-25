Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 25, 2015
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo celebrated the launch of Milly for Kohl’s DesigNation in a floral scuba midi skirt from the collection that she styled with a tie-front chambray shirt, a pink clutch, and blue pumps.
April 25, 2015
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez showed off her rainbow shimmer-striped sheer Blumarine gown with a pretty twirl. She topped off her look with statement hoops and black strappy platforms.
April 25, 2015
3. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon served up some of her famously preppy-chic off-duty style with a crisp white button-down tucked into a printed flared skirt that she styled with gold jewelry, a white Ralph Lauren drawstring purse, and white sandals.
April 25, 2015
4. Zendaya
Zendaya struck a ladylike note with a black-and-nutmeg plaid wrap shirt and matching midi skirt, both by Michael Kors, complete with a topknot and white pumps.
