Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 24, 2015
1. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks gave up gowns for the 2015 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in a moody jacquard floral Kaelen jumpsuit with a midriff-exposing cut-out. She styled her look with a silver Lee Savage clutch, a Jennifer Fisher ring, Pamela Love earrings, and high-shine mirrored Brian Atwood pumps.
-
April 24, 2015
2. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne gave us a lesson in matching on the 2015 CinemaCon red carpet with a navy keyhole polka dot Zimmermann blouse and matching culottes, complete with black Nicholas Kirkwood wedges.
-
April 24, 2015
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner, the face of Calvin Klein Jeans, joined in on celebrating the global launch of the brand’s #mycalvins series, sticking to a neutral color palette with a shimmery neutral turtleneck, a matching belted mini, both by Calvin Klein Collection, and ankle-strap sandals.
-
April 24, 2015
4. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles struck bold at the BET New York Upfronts event in a breezy tie-dye design with metallic straps, a contrast white sweetheart neckline, and printed pleated accents. The finishes touches—Monica Vinader jewelry and strappy mules.
-
April 24, 2015
5. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning hit the 6th Annual DVF Awards in a black sparkle-embellished lace Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress, with strappy black heels.
April 24, 20151 of 5
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks gave up gowns for the 2015 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in a moody jacquard floral Kaelen jumpsuit with a midriff-exposing cut-out. She styled her look with a silver Lee Savage clutch, a Jennifer Fisher ring, Pamela Love earrings, and high-shine mirrored Brian Atwood pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM