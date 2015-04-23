Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 23, 2015
1. Kate Mara
Kate Mara took the girly route for the 2015 CinemaCon Pioneer of the Year dinner in a sweet neck-tie sheer embroidered little white dress with ruffled micro tiers. She upped the glam factor with a metallic box clutch and gold ankle-strap sandals.
-
April 23, 2015
2. Blake Lively
After a marathon of 10 outfit changes during her Age of Adaline press tour, Blake Lively struck again in a romantic lace Valentino topper layered over a matching star-studded lace dress, styling the two with burgundy stone earrings and rustic red suede Charlotte Olympia sandals.
-
April 23, 2015
3. Zendaya
Zendaya turned heads at a Good Morning America taping, in which she wore a sheer textured white lace Self-Portrait dress, complete with a pleated cobalt blue coat and nude Louboutin pumps.
-
April 23, 2015
4. Allison Williams
Allison Williams struck a pose at the 2015 Housing Works Groundbreaker Awards in collared black cotton Altuzarra dress that she styled with Ana Khouri jewelry and Paul Andrew pumps.
-
April 23, 2015
5. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland took the plunge at the look at the British Subjects rock photography exhibition in a navel-plunging LBD, complete with a delicate lariat and peep-toe pumps.
