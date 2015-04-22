Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 22, 2015
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively began her day promoting her new film Age of Adaline on the set of Good Morning America in a striking cerulean blue-and-chartreuse Roksanda coat layered over a matching color-block dress, with cap-toe metallic Louboutins (the first of many outfits yesterday).
April 22, 2015
2. Emma Watson
Emma Watson eschewed dresses for the Time 100 Gala and instead turned to a contemporary, yet elegant look for the night. She went with a black Dior knit top and a cool denim-wool skirt-pant hybrid that she styled with jewelry by Eva Fehren and Repossi, a Rauwolf clutch, and lace-up pumps.
April 22, 2015
3. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson slayed it on the red carpet at the London premiere of The Avengers: Age of Ultron in a breezy printed wide-leg Balmain one-piece.
April 22, 2015
4. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne’s look at the New York screening of Adult Beginners was sheer genius—she wore a transparent white Chantilly lace top tucked into a belted thigh-high slit skirt, both by Altuzarra, with a Veronika Borchers for Pearl Collective ring and strappy lace-up Malone Souliers heels.
April 22, 2015
5. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde glammed it up at the Sleeping With Other People premiere during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival in a black sequined turtleneck top layered under a dark navy ankle-grazing cotton dress, both by Dior, complete with black Stuart Weitzman sandals and a pretty fishtail plait.
