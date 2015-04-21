Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 21, 2015
1. Claire Danes
Claire Danes was honored at the Performance Space 122 Gala 2015, and she boldly selected a deep-plunge jacquard tweed-and-crepe Narciso Rodriguez one-piece with a nude illusion panel at the front (a departure from her usual look) for the occasion.
-
April 21, 2015
2. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks struck a pose at the CinemaCon 2015 Gala Opening Night Event in a strapless green Saloni jumpsuit that she styled with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and metallic pumps.
-
April 21, 2015
3. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne accepted her 2015 Shorty Award in a forest green navel-plunging design with a bandeau and cool hardware detailing at both sides. A stack of skinny cuffs on each wrist, an embellished clutch and shimmery bow-topped pumps rounded out her look.
-
April 21, 2015
4. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss gave a smile at the Chanel artists dinner held during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival in a spring-happy sky blue tweed Chanel dress with nude Chanel ballet flats.
-
April 21, 2015
5. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan celebrated with MatchesFashion and Mary Katrantzouu on the launch of the exclusive initals collection in a playful Mary Katrantzou design with a sheer lace top and a mixed-media textured print skirt, complete with black cut-out Robert Clergerie sandals.
