Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 20, 2015
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively stole the spotlight at the New York premiere of Age of Adaline in a red-hot Monique Lhuillier creation with a sexy leather-and-lace bodice and a sweeping feathery skirt. The finishing touch? Five million dollars-worth of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
-
April 20, 2015
2. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift accepted the Milestone Award during the Academy of Country Music Awards in a beaded cut-out light blue Reem Acra gown that she styled with Luna Rossa diamond earrings, a Doves by Doron Paloma diamond ring, and nude satin Brian Atwood sandals.
-
April 20, 2015
3. January Jones
January Jones killed it on the red carpet at the Good Kill premiere during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival in a white deep-plunge tuxedo one-piece with sheer panels at each side, complete with hoop earrings and nude pumps.
-
April 20, 2015
4. Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron stood out at the Bare premiere during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival in an elegant tea-length fit-and-flared frock saturated in a siren shade. A graphic box clutch and nude pumps completed her look.
-
April 20, 2015
5. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde went for a coordinated look for the world premiere of Body Team 12 at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival in a striped tie-neck top and matching bias-cut skirt, both by Tory Burch, with tall brown boots.
April 20, 20151 of 5
Blake Lively
Blake Lively stole the spotlight at the New York premiere of Age of Adaline in a red-hot Monique Lhuillier creation with a sexy leather-and-lace bodice and a sweeping feathery skirt. The finishing touch? Five million dollars-worth of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM