Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 19, 2015
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney gave her black-and-white ensemble a playful spin with printed wide-leg Giambattista Valli pants.
-
April 19, 2015
2. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth proved that denim dungarees aren’t just for kids. She styled her flared blues with a white Asos crop top, tortoiseshell shades, a woven suede Loewe bag, and strappy sandals from her festival shoe collection with Matisse.
-
April 19, 2015
3. Ashley Madekwe
Ashley Madekwe showed off her styling prowess at the Burberry “London in Los Angeles” show—she tucked a neutral top into a cherry red suede pencil skirt and paired the combo with a tan jacket (draped over shoulders), a standout aqua clutch, and gray-and-metallic sandals.
-
April 19, 2015
4. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde hit the Tribeca Film Festival in a belted peacock Michael Kors cape with a pair of sweet nude Nicholas Kirkwood Mary Jane pumps.
