Look of the Day
April 18, 2015
1. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba knocked out a street style win while out and about in NYC—she went with a nautical-inspired look, layering a navy Ralph Lauren blazer over a Breton striped A.L.C. tee, and pairing them with sweeping high-waist coral Alice + Olivia wide-leg trousers, statement earrings, and platforms.
April 18, 2015
2. Ashley Madekwe
Ashley Madekwe struck a ladylike note at the Dior and I premiere in head-to-toe Dior—she styled her mint green-and-white jacquard coat dress with a metallic clutch, earrings, and black pumps.
April 18, 2015
3. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen attended Kiehl’s 2015 Earth Day Project in a structured boucle black-and-white strapless Rosetta Getty gown, adding menswear-inspired elements by way of a white blazer and loafer-style flats.
April 18, 2015
4. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne was all smiles at the Lilly Pulitzer for Target shopping event in a pastel-pretty floral-print sleeveless dress from the collection, styling her look with gold jewelry and nude strappy sandals.
