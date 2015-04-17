Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 17, 2015
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham (with her whole fam in tow) sat front row at the Burberry “London in Los Angeles” show in a chic olive green ankle-grazing design from her own collection, with black pumps.
-
April 17, 2015
2. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne got sheer right at the Burberry “London in Los Angeles” show—the ladylike silhouette and demure hem length neutralized the fabric’s risqué factor. She added glam finishes to her look, with a gold metallic belt, a tough leather jacket draped over shoulders, a mirrored purse, Jennifer Fisher jewelry, and black lace pumps.
-
April 17, 2015
3. Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson was a vision at the Burberry “London in Los Angeles” show in a strapless feathered white-to-gray ombre Burberry stunner, complete with a black croc clutch and black pumps.
-
April 17, 2015
4. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan stunned at the Burberry “London in Los Angeles” show in an emerald green Burberry number that boasted a blend of girly detailing (frills, airy fabrics) and sexy elements (sheer panels and a thigh-high slit). T-strap sandals completed her look.
-
April 17, 2015
5. Blake Lively
Blake Lively struck a pose at a press event for her latest film The Age of Adaline in a sunny printed David Koma frock that she styled with an Ofira ring, Jennifer Meyer earrings, and bejeweled Sophia Webster sandals.
April 17, 20151 of 5
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham (with her whole fam in tow) sat front row at the Burberry “London in Los Angeles” show in a chic olive green ankle-grazing design from her own collection, with black pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM