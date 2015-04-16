Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 16, 2015
1. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde worked her way through a packed schedule, first hitting up the Broadway opening night of Finding Neverland and later, the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book dinner, all the while looking flawless in a exquisite white fringe Marchesa gown with 3D purple-and-white poppies at the shoulders. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, a Rauwolf clutch, and white sandals.
April 16, 2015
2. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne stunned at the Hollywood premiere of Adult Beginners in a belted blue velvet and organza daisy Christopher Kane dress, complete with Jennifer Meyer earrings, a David Webb ring, and blue satin Brian Atwood pumps.
April 16, 2015
3. Jaime King
Expectant mom Jaime King was radiant at the Los Angeles premiere of Dior and I, dressing her baby bump in all Dior—she layered a high-shine pink sequin top under a red wool dress and accessorized with earrings, a maroon clutch and fierce thigh-high patent black boots.
April 16, 2015
4. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney’s latest look, snapped at the Columbia University campus, was a lesson in chic sophistication. She styled her tweed pink skirt set with oversize shades, a caramel brown holdall, and printed pumps.
April 16, 2015
5. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth tapped her girly side for the Lilly Pulitzer for Target shopping event in a pastel-pretty floral Lilly Pulitzer for Target dress, adding a dash of edge with a black top-handle Mark Cross mini and black patent Carven strappy flats.
