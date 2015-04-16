Olivia Wilde worked her way through a packed schedule, first hitting up the Broadway opening night of Finding Neverland and later, the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book dinner, all the while looking flawless in a exquisite white fringe Marchesa gown with 3D purple-and-white poppies at the shoulders. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, a Rauwolf clutch, and white sandals.