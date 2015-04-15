Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 15, 2015
1. Blake Lively
The Age of Adaline star Blake Lively looked forever young in a spring-ready purple, yellow, and pink floral cut-out Lindsey Thornburg dress, carrying over the cheery shade to her strappy mules.
-
April 15, 2015
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow was striking at the Barneys New York Victoria Beckham Collection Dinner, selecting a very posh strapless Victoria Beckham LBD with a black box clutch and heart-treated pumps for the occasion.
-
April 15, 2015
3. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth lit up Crackle Upfront 2015 in a yellow fit-and-flared abstract print GIamba dress that she styled with sweet Mary Jane flats.
-
April 15, 2015
4. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne met menswear with glam femininity at the Barneys New York Victoria Beckham Dinner where she styled her Victoria Beckham tux blazer and black silk blouse with navy tapered trousers, a flirty two-tone clutch and T-strap Brian Atwood pumps.
-
April 15, 2015
5. Beyonce
Beyonce celebrated the reopening of Giuseppe Zanotti’s Beverly Hills store in white curve-hugging Bec & Bridge separates, complete with a black felt hat and studded Giuseppe Zanotti strappy mules.
