Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 14, 2015
1. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson slayed it on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Avengers: Age of Ultron in a strapless Stella McCartney LBD with varied hem lengths, complete with gold embellished Jerome C. Rousseau sandals.
-
April 14, 2015
2. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle was absolutely stunning at an elegant cocktail event to celebrate the opening of Ralph Lauren’s first store in Sao Paulo, Brazil in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren Collection—a sleek LBD with sexy leather lacing at the shoulders, a black crocodile evening clutch, and metallic gold pumps.
-
April 14, 2015
3. Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet worked the red carpet at the London premiere of A Little Chaos in a second-skin cobalt blue bow-detail Stella McCartney number that clung to her every curve. Gold leaf earrings and color-block Louboutin sandals completed her look.
-
April 14, 2015
4. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen struck a pose at the Avengers premiere in a Galvan t-shirt dress featuring a white silk gazar top and midnight ribbed crepe skirt with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with a gold Sidney Garber collar necklace, and ankle-strap open-toe heels.
-
April 14, 2015
5. Sarah Jessica Parker
For her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, Sarah Jessica Parker stuck within one color family—green—with a muted moss blazer layered over an olive green jumpsuit and styled with layered necklaces and embellished open-toe heels.
April 14, 20151 of 5
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson slayed it on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Avengers: Age of Ultron in a strapless Stella McCartney LBD with varied hem lengths, complete with gold embellished Jerome C. Rousseau sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM