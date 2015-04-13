Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 13, 2015
1. Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron epitomized elegance at the 2015 Olivier Awards in a stunning white high-neck belted Alexander McQueen creation with beautiful pearl embellishments.
April 13, 2015
2. Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton dialed up the drama at the 2015 Olivier Awards in a curve-hugging plunge-neck Dsquared2 gown that she accessorized with a cool metallic gold choker and cuff.
April 13, 2015
3. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum brought her date night look in a glamorous strapless sequined flared gown that she accented with diamond earrings, a red satin clutch (to match her bold lip) and black strappy sandals.
April 13, 2015
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth brought her fashion A game to the 2015 Coachella music festival in a lace-and-linen Etro jacket that she layered over a LWD, complete with Ray-Ban aviators, a mini top-handle Coach purse, and calf-high tan boots.
April 13, 2015
5. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney visited hubby George on set in a casual-chic ensemble—a tough leather moto jacket layered over a white laser cut-out top and slouchy destroyed jeans, with buckled sneaks.
