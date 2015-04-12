Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 12, 2015
1. Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto worked the ‘70s trend at the AOL Build Speaker Series in a buttoned-up red stripe shirt tucked into a pair of belted J Brand denim flares, with red Tamara Mellon pumps.
-
April 12, 2015
2. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid gave her white tee and light distressed jeans a playful spin with a statement-making oversized jacquard Tory Burch coat, complete with tortoiseshell sunnies and black ankle boots.
-
April 12, 2015
3. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson gave us a glimpse of her cool off-duty style—she casually half-tucked a graphic tee into a pair of red-hot cuffed jeans, topping the combo with a denim jacket and Western-inspired boots.
