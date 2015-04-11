Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 11, 2015
1. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung seamlessly transitioned from winter to spring in the perfect “in-between weather” look that consisted of a contrast trench layered over a sleek striped Iijin top and black tailored trousers, and styled with a white cross-body purse and sandals.
-
April 11, 2015
2. Hilary Swank
For her appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show, Hilary Swank wore an elegant white textured crepe Christian Siriano cape coat with a chic white number underneath, adding a pop of color with blue suede pumps.
-
April 11, 2015
3. AnnaSophia Robb
AnnaSophia Robb hit Gigi's opening night in a cool lace-caped Sophia Kah LBD with silver Manolo Blahnik pumps.
April 11, 20151 of 3
Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung seamlessly transitioned from winter to spring in the perfect “in-between weather” look that consisted of a contrast trench layered over a sleek striped Iijin top and black tailored trousers, and styled with a white cross-body purse and sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM