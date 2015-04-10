Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 10, 2015
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker shimmered on the red carpet at the Ars Nova event in a navy crushed velvet blazer that she layered over a steely blue lace frock, styling her look with a metallic satchel and sparkly pumps.
-
April 10, 2015
2. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr arrived at LAX in possibly the chicest jet-setting ensemble ever—she went with a color palette of neutrals and layered a white sheer dress with a long cozy taupe sweater cardigan, complete with a pale blue tote and neutral sandals.
-
April 10, 2015
3. Lake Bell
Lake Bell had us green with envy at the 18th Annual Bergh Ball in a sleek strapless Kelly green Christian Siriano sheath that she accessorized with a bold wreath of a necklace, a metallic Edie Parker clutch, and printed sandals.
-
April 10, 2015
4. Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale was the picture of summer-ready perfection at the launch of beauty brand mark’s spring beauty collection in an ethereal sheer white lace Self-Portrait number, complementing its black accents with black Gianvito Rossi pumps.
-
April 10, 2015
5. Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow flirted with florals on the set of Extra in a skirt-sweater set treated to graphic bold blooms. A perky fuchsia lip and black pumps completed her look.
