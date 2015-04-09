Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 9, 2015
1. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens made her Broadway debut as lead in Gigi and nailed her after-party look in one night. For the occasion, she went with a strapless stained glass-print Alice + Olivia gown that she styled with a black diamond mesh necklace and a collection of ruby and emerald rings, all by Lorraine Schwartz.test
April 9, 2015
2. Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank hit The 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in a textured Giambattista Valli dress featuring a pretty collaged design, complete with black pumps.
April 9, 2015
3. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez struck a fierce pose at the American Idol Top 7 Reveal in a Perspex-embroidered off-the-shoulder curve-hugging David Koma number that she styled with a topknot, a selection of rings, and silver metallic Casadei pumps.
April 9, 2015
4. Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead was a vision at the Los Angeles premiere of Alex Of Venice in an elegant scarlet red Beckley wrap dress, complete with a gold statement necklace, a metallic clutch, and shiny strappy sandals.
April 9, 2015
5. Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus lit up the set of The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon in a cheery lace chartreuse Lela Rose design with gray Louboutin pumps.
